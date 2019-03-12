× UPDATE: Pilot and passenger fatally injured in helicopter crash

Galliano- The Bristow Group has confirmed that the pilot and passenger on board the “Bell 407” helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday have died.

The chopper was operating around noon between Galliano and Venice, Louisiana when it went down.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, the company is not releasing the identities of the two occupants.

The FAA and the NTSB are still investigating the cause of the crash.