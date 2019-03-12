ISLA GRANDE TERRE, LA - APRIL 13: The sun sets as waves wash up from the Gulf of Mexico onto the beach April 13, 2011 in Isla Grand Terre, Louisiana. Oil from the BP oil spill washed up onto this beach, one of the hardest hit areas, in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon rig explosion which killed eleven crew members. 206 million gallons of oil eventually spilled into the Gulf of Mexico until the BP well was finally sealed. Residents report that oil still washes up onto the beach after storms. April 20th marks the one-year anniversary of the worst environmental disaster in U.S. history. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
UPDATE: Pilot and passenger fatally injured in helicopter crash
Galliano- The Bristow Group has confirmed that the pilot and passenger on board the “Bell 407” helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday have died.
The chopper was operating around noon between Galliano and Venice, Louisiana when it went down.
Out of respect for the family’s wishes, the company is not releasing the identities of the two occupants.
The FAA and the NTSB are still investigating the cause of the crash.