Top Taco Festival postponed due to storm potential

NEW ORLEANS – The 3rd annual Top Taco Festival has been postponed due to the potential of severe weather in the area, however, Agave Week at the Ace Hotel is still going on as planned!

The Top Taco Festival was originally schedule for this Thursday, March 14, but will now be held on Thursday, May 16.

“The safety of our guests comes first. We know everyone was looking forward to a great event and we will put one on in May. With 100% of the proceeds going to foster children in the city, we hope that locals will understand and continue to support a great cause,” said Founder/Director Shane Finkelstein.

Agave Week events started Sunday, but you can still get in on the action.

Tickets for the following Agave Week events can be purchased here.

On Tuesday, March 12, visitors can take part in the following events:

3 P.M. – 5 P.M. – Agave Week Tasting Room: Don Julio

5 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. – Top Tequila and Mezcal Competition: Finals

6 P.M. – 8 P.M. – Agave Week Featured Cocktail Tasting Room: The Bramble

6:30 P.M. – 7:45 P.M. – Farm to Bar Panel Discussion: Economics

8 P.M. – 10 P.M. – Margaritas & Mariachi

And on Wednesday, March 13:

9 A.M. – 5 P.M. – Academia Patron: CRT Certification Class

5 P.M. – 8 P.M. – Agave Week Tasting Room: Cerveza Modelo

5:45 P.M. – 7:45 P.M. – Agave Dinner – Juan's Flying Burrito

6 P.M. – 8 P.M. – Agave Dinner – Seaworthy

6 P.M. – 8 P.M. – Agave Dinner – Agave House

8 P.M. – 10:30 P.M. – Lucha Libre

All original Top Taco Festival tickets will be accepted on the new date. For anyone unable to attend the new date, refunds are available at original point of purchase.