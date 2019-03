LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart was not yet cleared to play in the SEC tournament but did practice with the team Tuesday.

LSU plays Friday in the SEC quarterfinals.

Smart’s recruiting was discussed by suspended head coach Will Wade in an FBI wiretap, according to a report from Yahoo sports. Wade is allegedly quoted as saying he made a “strong &$(# offer.”

Here’s the latest from Baton Rouge with WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels.