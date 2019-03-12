× SOFTBALL: LSU Moves Up One Spot in Both National Polls

BATON ROUGE –The LSU softball team continues to remain in the Top 10 of both national polls this week, moving up one spot to No. 9 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and one spot to No. 8 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

LSU has been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season. The Tigers earned a total of 498 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers picked up 342 points.

The Tigers play at home this week, hosting Troy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before taking on No. 7/7 Florida Saturday through Monday.

2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 12

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2019 Record, Prev. Ranking

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, UCLA (27), 795, 22-1, 2

2, Oklahoma, 745, 20-2, 3

3, Florida State (3), 738, 25-2, 1

4, Alabama (2), 712, 25-0, 5

5, Washington, 662, 22-3, 6

6, Tennessee, 649, 18-3, 7

7, Florida, 612, 22-4, 4

8, Georgia, 551, 23-3, 8

9, LSU, 498, 21-5, 10

10, Louisiana, 488, 18-3, 11

11, Texas, 474, 21-5, 9

12, Arizona, 442, 17-7, 12

13, Texas Tech, 389, 24-1, 1

14, Arkansas, 362, 19-4, 14

15, Kentucky, 323, 15-7, 18

16, South Carolina, 294, 18-5, 13

17, Arizona State, 271, 19-7, 16

18, Oklahoma State, 255, 18-5, 19

19, Indiana, 233, 21-3, 17

20, Auburn, 219, 22-4, 20

21, Minnesota, 190, 15-7, 22

22, James Madison, 162, 11-5, 21

23, Wisconsin, 118, 21-3, 23

24, Boise State, 46, 18-2, RV

25, Michigan, 27, 12-10, 25

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Northwestern (20), Illinois (19), Oregon State (19), Virginia Tech (18), Stanford (15), Mississippi State (12), Oregon (12), Notre Dame (8), Colorado State (6), Baylor (5), Texas A&M (4), Ohio State (3), North Carolina (2), Ole Miss (1), USC Upstate (1).

The 2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences.

2019 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 12

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), 2019 Record, Prev. Ranking, Points

1. UCLA (16), 22-1, 494, 2

2. Oklahoma (1), 20-2, 458, 3

3. Florida State, 25-2, 457, 1

4. Alabama (3), 25-0, 450, 5

5. Tennessee, 18-3, 411, 7

6. Washington, 22-3, 394, 6

7. Florida, 22-4, 379, 4

8. LSU, 21-5, 342, 9

9. Georgia, 23-3, 337, 8

10. Texas Tech, 24-1, 288, 14

11. Louisiana, 18-3, 282, 12

12. Arizona, 18-7, 273, 13

13. Texas, 21-5, 265, 10

14. Oklahoma State, 18-5, 192, 18

15. Indiana, 21-3, 171, 16

16. Auburn, 22-4, 169, 19

17. Arkansas, 19-4, 165, 15

18. Kentucky, 15-7, 152, 22

19. Arizona State, 19-7, 149, 17

20. South Carolina, 18-5, 140, 11

21. Minnesota, 15-7, 121, RV

22. Wisconsin, 21-3, 103, 20

23. James Madison, 11-5, 85, 21

24. Michigan, 12-10, 57, 23

25. Virginia Tech, 18-4, 39, RV

Others receiving votes: Boise State (20), Northwestern (17), Illinois (16), Oregon State (16), Stanford (13), Oregon (12), California (11), Mississippi State (5), Ole Miss (5), Houston (4), Ohio State (3), Cal State Fullerton (2), Texas A&M (2), Wichita State (2), South Florida (1)

