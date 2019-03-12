× LSU’s Amanda Sanchez Tabbed as SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU softball senior third baseman Amanda Sanchez has been tabbed as SEC Player of the Week after a stellar performance at the plate in the Texas A&M series over the weekend. The conference office announced the award Tuesday afternoon. Sanchez led the Tigers at the plate last week, hitting .700 with seven hits, including two home runs to go along with five RBI and four runs scored. She finished with a 1.300 slugging percentage and a .750 on-base percentage. The West Covina, California native went 3-for-4 in game one and game two of the Texas A&M series with two RBI on Friday and three RBI on Saturday.

Sanchez’s first home run of the weekend, her second on the year, came in Friday’s 17-3 five-inning blowout of the Aggies. She put a solo shot over the right field wall in the fourth inning to help the Tigers extend their lead. The second home run of the weekend came on Saturday. She opened up the scoring for the Tigers with a two-run bomb over the center field wall, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead that eventually ended up a 7-0 shutout victory over the Aggies to clinch the series.

She now leads the team in batting average on the season at .492 with 20 runs scored, 32 hits, a SEC-high of 10 doubles, three home runs and 30 RBI. She has a .785 slugging percentage and a .616 on-base percentage. The Tigers are 21-5 on the season after a series-opening win over Texas A&M. The Tigers scored a total of 29 runs over the series, which is the most runs scored in an SEC series in program history.

LSU faces Troy on Wednesday in Tiger Park at 6 p.m. before taking nationally-ranked Florida Saturday, Sunday, Monday in Baton Rouge.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.