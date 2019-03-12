Irish Cream Cupcakes! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
An early St. Patrick's Day treat, Test Kitchen Taylor is making Irish Cream Cupcakes!
Irish Cream Cupcakes
1 package yellow cake mix
1 package instant vanilla pudding mix
4 large eggs
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup Irish Cream Liquor
Green frosting
Mint Thin Oreos
Green M&Ms
Green and gold sprinkles
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
In a large bowl, with a mixer, combine yellow cake mix, vanilla instant pudding mix, eggs, water, oil, and Irish Cream liqueur.
Pour batter into a cupcake tin. Bake for 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of the cupcake comes out clean.
Cool completely and frost with green frosting.
Top with mint thin Oreos, m&ms, and sprinkles!
