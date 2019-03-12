Irish Cream Cupcakes! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

An early St. Patrick's Day treat, Test Kitchen Taylor is making Irish Cream Cupcakes!

Irish Cream Cupcakes

1 package yellow cake mix

1 package instant vanilla pudding mix

4 large eggs

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup Irish Cream Liquor

Green frosting

Mint Thin Oreos

Green M&Ms

Green and gold sprinkles

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

In a large bowl, with a mixer, combine yellow cake mix, vanilla instant pudding mix, eggs, water, oil, and Irish Cream liqueur.

Pour batter into a cupcake tin. Bake for 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of the cupcake comes out clean.

Cool completely and frost with green frosting.

Top with mint thin Oreos, m&ms, and sprinkles!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!