Hogs for the Cause announces ‘Bacon Night’ Menu

NEW ORLEANS – In less than 3 weeks, Hogs for the Cause will get the party started with its 2nd annual Bacon Night!

On Friday, March 29, at 3:30 P.M. the gates will open and bacon will be served.

Bacon Night dishes take the common breakfast food to a whole new level.

Guests can expect dishes like Face Bacon BBQ’ed Crab Cake, Bacon Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese Tots, and Nueske’s Bacon Pâté with Bacon Fat Crostini and Encurtidas, and so, so much more!

“This year, Bacon Night will have attendees porking out on pig, with more than 90 teams serving-up bacon-centric dishes,” states Becker Hall, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Hogs for the Cause. “Our sponsor, Nueske’s, generously provides the bacon for each team so they can compete for Best Bacon Dish of the night. And guests will not walk away thirsty either. We will offer a greater variety of beers, including nine draft beers and nine domestic beers, available in cans, at each of our bars.”

In addition to the many faces of bacon, guests will hear live music from 10 bands on three stages, while drinking craft beers from Parish Brewing Co., Port Orleans, Tin Roof, Urban South and more!

If you don’t have tickets yet you better get them soon!

