Hall pass: new Tulane offensive coordinator says Wave not good offense, “yet”

Posted 8:18 PM, March 12, 2019

It was the first day of spring football, and for the Tulane offense hope springs eternal.

New offensive coordinator Mike Hall was installing his up tempo offense, one that includes #1, wide receiver Jalen McCleskey. McCleskey, the son of assistant coach JJ McCleskey, transferred from Oklahoma State.

Hall said there’s a lot to absorb this spring.

Graduate transfer, #58 center Christian Montano, had his first practice with the Green Wave.

Tulane practices again Thursday morning. The spring game is scheduled for April 13th.

