Great Scott: Adam Scott, Jason Day to pair at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Former Masters champion Adam Scott, has not played the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, until now.

Scott will pair with Jason Day in the team competition at the TPC in Avondale, April 22nd thru April 28th. The announcement was made Tuesday at a press conference by Fore Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy, who runs the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Scott won the Masters in 2013. He tied for second at the British Open a year earlier.

The media was joined via video conference by defending champions Scott Piercy and Billy Horschel. Horschel is the only player to win New Orleans as an individual and in the current team format.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zurich is committed to New Orleans through 2026. Worthy said the tournament is very happy with its current location in Avondale.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The winners in 2019 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will each earn $1,051,200.