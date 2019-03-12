Carla’s Menu: Kin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Menu, I’m taking you to a little noodle shop in Gert Town, Kin. Owner, Hieu Than, opened Kin in 2015 because there wasn't a ramen shop in the area.

They offer a brisket, chicken, pork, fish and vegan option. Plus, different wings and homemade dumplings. Both the ramen and udon noodles are made in-house and all the broths are made around the clock—making a different broth for each bowl.

Click HERE to see Kin’s menu.

Kin is located at 4600 Washington Avenue. It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays.