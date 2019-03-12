× Backfield in motion: Murray in, Ingram out

The Saints and Mark Ingram will apparently part ways after 8 seasons.

The Saints reportedly reached a four year, $14 million contract agreement with free agent running back Latavius Murray of the Minnesota Vikings. This likely precludes any hopes of Ingram returning to the Saints. ESPN was the first to report that an agreement was reached between Murray and the Saints.

Mark Ingram leaves as the club’s second all-time leading rusher with 6,007, only 89 yards shy of franchise leader Deuce McAllister. Ingram was the franchise leader in rushing touchdowns with 50.

Murray has played 5 NFL seasons, missing only 3 games. He has 34 career rushing touchdowns, including 12 for Oakland in 2016.

The Saints are also reportedly bringing back quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who spurned an offer from the Miami Dolphins.