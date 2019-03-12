Backfield in motion: Murray in, Ingram out

Posted 1:12 PM, March 12, 2019, by

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 16: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings hands the ball off to Latavius Murray #25 in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Saints and Mark Ingram will apparently part ways after 8 seasons.

The Saints reportedly reached a four year, $14 million contract agreement with free agent running back Latavius Murray of the Minnesota Vikings. This likely precludes any hopes of Ingram returning to the Saints. ESPN was the first to report that an agreement was reached between Murray and the Saints.

Mark Ingram leaves as the club’s second all-time leading rusher with 6,007, only 89 yards shy of franchise leader Deuce McAllister. Ingram was the franchise leader in rushing touchdowns with 50.

Murray has played 5 NFL seasons, missing only 3 games. He has 34 career rushing touchdowns, including 12 for Oakland in 2016.

The Saints are also reportedly bringing back quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who spurned an offer from the Miami Dolphins.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.