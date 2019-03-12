4th family member dies after hammer attack at Terrytown apartment

HARVEY, LA — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto confirms a fourth victim has succumbed to her injuries sustained in last week’s attack at an apartment in Terrytown.

The coroner says 14-year-old Nashawna Riley was declared brain dead Monday night, and passed on Wednesday.

The suspect in custody, Terrance Leonard, will be booked with an additional count of first degree murder.

At last word, her 12-year-old sister Adrianna remained hospitalized from the attack, but is in stable condition.

On March 6, Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a call for medical assistance in the 900 block of Monterey Court West. At the scene, they found three people dead and two others injured. The dead were later identified as 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 10-year-old son Ayden, and her 9-year-old neice Deryona Encalade.

Kristina Riley’s oldest two children, Adrianna and Nashawna were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Later that night on March 6, JPSO deputies arrested 33-year-old Terrance Leonard, Kristina Riley’s boyfriend, for the attack. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that Leonard beat the family members with a hammer. He was booked with first degree murder charges and held behind bars without bond.

Outside the apartment, people are contributing to a growing memorial to the victims.

“That’s something don’t just get over in a couple of days. If you really love somebody you just don’t get over it,” said DeJuante Murray who stopped by the scene Tuesday morning.

Murray said he was a friend of the family. He said he can’t believe how anyone could commit such a crime.

“For him to take the lives of children, where was your mind when you were doing this? You know, babies,” Murray said.