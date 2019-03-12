4th family member dies from hammer attack at Terrytown apartment

HARVEY, LA — The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office confirms a fourth victims has died from injuries from last week’s attack at an apartment in Terrytown.

14-year-old Nashawna Riley was declared brain dead and taken off life support on Monday night. At last word, her 12-year-old sister Adrianna remained hospitalized as the only survivor of the attack.

On March 6, Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a call for medical assistance in the 900 block of Monterey Court West. At the scene, they found three people dead and two others injured. The dead were later identified as 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 10-year-old son Ayden, and her 9-year-old neice Deryona Encalade.

Kristina Riley’s oldest two children, Adrianna and Nashawna were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Later that night on March 6, JPSO deputies arrested 33-year-old Terrance Leonard, Kristina Riley’s boyfriend, for the attack. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that Leonard beat the family members with a hammer. He was booked with first degree murder charges and held behind bars without bond.

Outside the apartment, people are contributing to a growing memorial to the victims.