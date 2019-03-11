Terminally ill Wisconsin girl who loves dogs visited by dozens of police K-9s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND, Wis.-- A terminally-ill girl received an extra special surprise when over 35 police K-9 teams from around her home state of Wisconsin paid the dog-lover a visit on Saturday, WITI reports.

In late January, 7-year-old Emma Mertens was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and inoperable brain tumor. To help put a smile on her face during her radiation treatments, family and friends started sending letters with pictures of dogs to Emma, because she absolutely loves them.

As word about Emma got out through local media and social media, she began receiving letters of encouragement and photos of pups from all around the globe.

The latest outpouring of support came on Saturday, when officers from over 35 departments across Wisconsin and their furry counterparts greeted Emma and her family outside their home. Her family captured the scene in photos featuring the smiling girl, K-9 officers and their handlers.

"There are no words....Pure Joy" they wrote on Facebook.

Since she was diagnosed with the brain tumor, Emma has received more than 75,000 well wishes from across the world, and their "Team Emma" GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $125,000. Emma gets still gets thousands of emails per hour, along with a truckload of mail each day.