Student, referee hospitalized after being struck by falling light pole at soccer game

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Police and paramedics were called to a soccer game Saturday afternoon after a light pole fell on a player and referee.

Danielle Meyer told KFSM that as soon as she arrived at the game, she knew something had happened.

"I mean, as soon as we stepped out of the truck, there was a big old explosion, and I thought maybe a tent had blown over," Meyer said.

Strong winds caused the pole to topple onto the field while students were playing soccer, Clarksville Superintendent David Hopkins said.

"It seemed like [the wind] was forty or fifty miles per hour, Meyer said. "I mean, even the goal posts where they play football were swaying back and forth."

According to Clarksville Activity Director Michael Banning, the referee sustained a broken leg with a fractured tibia and fibula, and the high school player had superficial wounds to their head and legs.

The field will be locked until it can be evaluated.