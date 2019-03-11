× Prostitution sting leads to arrest of 18 suspects, including 91-year-old California man

POMONA, Calif. – Police arrested 18 suspected “Johns,” including a 91-year-old man, during a seven-hour prostitution sting operation in Pomona this weekend, officials said.

The Pomona Police Department said the operation took place in an area known for prostitution, often referred to as the “Blade.”

The youngest person arrested was a 19-year-old Las Vegas man, and the oldest was a 91-year-old resident of Diamond Bar. Police said the suspects live throughout the region.

During the operation, undercover female police officers posed as prostitutes, according to the police statement. Several “Johns” who saw the officers while driving the Blade reportedly pulled over looking to buy sex.

The men were arrested once a deal was negotiated for money in exchange for sex acts, police said.