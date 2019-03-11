Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Ada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ada is a female terrier and she is about a year old. She is a happy-go-lucky young gal who is game for anything! She loves to go for walks, playing with other dogs and spending time with people. She is working on her training, but her ARNO friends say that she is a fast learner! Ada already knows basic commands and she is getting really good at walking on a leash! She would love to find a family of her own because she has so much love to give. Did we mention that she has an adorable stub tail that never stops wagging?

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Ada.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.