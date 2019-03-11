× Helicopter crashes in the Gulf of Mexico near Lafourche Parish

Galliano- A helicopter owned by the Bristow Group Inc. crash-landed in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday near Galliano.

The company says that the crash happened around noon, while the “Bell 407” chopper was operating between Venice and Galliano.

One crew member and one passenger were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

It is still unknown if the two were injured, but their families have been contacted.

The company confirmed that it is cooperating with authorities.

At this time, the FAA and the NTSB are both looking into the cause of the crash.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with rescue operations.

The company is in the process of collecting information and will release more details as soon as it is available.