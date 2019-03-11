ISLA GRANDE TERRE, LA - APRIL 13: The sun sets as waves wash up from the Gulf of Mexico onto the beach April 13, 2011 in Isla Grand Terre, Louisiana. Oil from the BP oil spill washed up onto this beach, one of the hardest hit areas, in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon rig explosion which killed eleven crew members. 206 million gallons of oil eventually spilled into the Gulf of Mexico until the BP well was finally sealed. Residents report that oil still washes up onto the beach after storms. April 20th marks the one-year anniversary of the worst environmental disaster in U.S. history. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Helicopter crashes in the Gulf of Mexico near Lafourche Parish
Galliano- A helicopter owned by the Bristow Group Inc. crash-landed in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday near Galliano.
The company says that the crash happened around noon, while the “Bell 407” chopper was operating between Venice and Galliano.
One crew member and one passenger were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.
It is still unknown if the two were injured, but their families have been contacted.
The company confirmed that it is cooperating with authorities.
At this time, the FAA and the NTSB are both looking into the cause of the crash.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with rescue operations.
The company is in the process of collecting information and will release more details as soon as it is available.