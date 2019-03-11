× Happening today, JCPenney to hire dozens of salon stylists

METAIRIE, LA – JCPenney is hosting a National Hiring Day in hopes of hiring 60 talented stylists in the Metairie area.

The event is taking place on Monday, March 11, at the JCPenney in Lakeside Shopping Center, beginning at 12 noon.

At the job fair, salon education managers will host a free hands-on class, all about foilayage, color melange, and pastellics.

Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend this event and apply for a stylist position at the JCPenney salon.

Perks of working in the JCPenney salon include up to 70% commission, no booth rental fees, up to $1,000 bonus based on performance and flexible scheduling.

JCPenney salon stylists also enjoy perks such as paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility and a JCPenney associate discount up to 25%.