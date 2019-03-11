GNO Cornhole League of Greater New Orleans to begin new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's a game that involves two boards, bean bags, and is usually played in bars or maybe even in your own back yard.

I'm talking bean bag toss or "cornhole," and this leisurely game just became a local sport with some fierce competition.

It all started when Josh Bordelon, a P.E. teacher and coach at Destrahan High School, created the GNO Cornhole League after brainstorming with his friends during a game at his home.

"Me and a bunch of buddies were just playing cornhole in the backyard. While we were playing, we felt like we were throwing pretty well. Out of the blue, just decided hey let's see if I can start something up," says Josh.

The local league now has 14 teams that all follow the rules of the ACL, also known as the American Cornhole League.

"It's way beyond the back yard. You have tons of people playing across the country, and it's only increasing in popularity," says one team member, Gary Anderson.

It's so popular, in fact, that the national tournaments are featured on ESPN.

The teams follow special rules using only ACL approved boards and special bags that have one slide side and one sticky side.

"You got to know if you are going to slide a bag into another one and push it in the hole, or if you're going to go over top and shoot an air mail," says Josh using special cornhole terminology.

The first team to 21 points wins, and the cancellation scoring rule makes this game one of thought and skill.

"There is a lot of different shots and a lot of different strategies involved with the game," says Josh.

"Everybody comes out here from different walks of life, but we all come out to throw cornhole, and it's a great time," says Gary.

The next season begins March 11'th at Coconut Beach in Kenner.

