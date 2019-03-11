First NOPD recruit class begins under Ferguson

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Police Department’s latest recruit class, Class 186, is underway. It’s the first under Shaun Ferguson’s watch as superintendent.

At 8:30 this morning, March 11, Ferguson joined Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation to welcome the 29 new recruits at the department’s Training Academy on Paris Avenue.

Ferguson has been with the NOPD for more than two decades. During a portion of his time before being promoted to superintendent, Ferguson was commander of the training academy.

“Before becoming superintendent, I had the honor as well as the pleasure to be the commander of this same academy. So I know first hand your journey that you are about to embark upon,” Ferguson told the recruit class that includes 14 people from the metropolitan area and another 15 from other parts of Louisiana.

The training runs for six months and includes at least 1,000 hours of instruction. Ferguson said that nearly half of the new recruits have college degrees and nine served in the military.

“You will be tested mentally as well as physically to ensure that you are prepared,” Ferguson told the recruit class. “And we’re going to make sure that each and every one of you are ready.”

Currently, the department has about 1,200 officers.