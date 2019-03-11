Countdown to BUKU Music+ Art Project 2019

NEW ORLEANS – We are officially less than two weeks away from BUKU 2019!

The fest takes place Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

The fest opens at 2 P.M. each day and goes until midnight.

Six stages span the event, with a main stage at Mardi Gras World, at 1400 Port of New Orleans Place.

More than 60 artists are performing during the two-day fest.

Local artists include favorites like AF THE NAYSAYER, Dohm Collective, Lleauna, Malik Ninety-Five, and James Seville.

They are just a few of the 15 local performances visitors can expect.

Headliners include Lana del Rey, RL Grime, Kevin Gates, A$AP Rocky, and many more.

Last minute tickets are still available here!