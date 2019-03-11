Bets being taken on J. Lo’s and A-Rod’s engagement and wedding

Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet before the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 22, 2015.

NEW ORLEANS–  Over the weekend Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced they are engaged!   An online bookie “Sportsbetting.ag” has posted odds surrounding the happy couple’s wedding and future.

People can place bets on when the wedding will happen, where it will take place, how long their marriage will last, Lopez’s dress color, and much more.

Explanation of odds:  -300 means a person placing a bet would have to wager $30 to win $10, and this side is considered the “favorite.”  Alternatively, +200 means a person placing a bet would win $20 on a $10 wager, and this side designates the “underdog.”

