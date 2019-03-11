× A tradition of Waking up New Orleans with the Northside Skull and Bone Gang

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– For over 200 years, the Northside Skull and Bone Gang has brought in the dawn of Mardi Gras in New Orleans’ community of Treme with a startlingly beautiful display of a metaphor of life. Their message is a warning to end violence in society because life is precious and fleeting. We caught them this year at the intimate and early hour of four in the morning at Treme’s Backstreet Cultural Museum at 1116 Henriette Delille St, New Orleans, LA 70116.