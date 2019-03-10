Wiener dog races held at the New Orleans Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Well this was pretty adorable. Not only was there regular horse races at the fairgrounds on Saturday; there were wiener dog races! 52 dogs raced in heats throughout the day. Some got off course, but still were pretty cute to see. There were no bets on the dogs which was all out of good fun. But, the champion and the dogs owner got to walk away with 500 bucks and dog food! For more unique racing events in the future like camels and dogs, you can go here! https://www.fairgroundsracecourse.com/all-events/

