PONCHATOULA- It was Ponchatoula's version of a St Patrick's Day parade up on the North Shore on Saturday. The Krewe of Erin rolled down Pine Street in downtown. Hundreds of people came out dressed in their best green to throw cabbages, potatoes, carrots, and a bunch of other green throws. There was also bands, dance teams, and decked out buggies. The Krewe of Erin has been rolling in Ponchatoula for over 30 years!

