Popeyes “secret” menu item: The Cajun Sparkle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Did you know that Popeyes has a special "secret" seasoning called, "The Cajun Sparkle?"

For years our News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez had heard murmurs about this special seasoning to add to your Popeyes chicken. It wasn't until this past weekend that Kenny actually found the mysterious "Cajun Sparkle."

Kenny had heard that you have to be in the know and know about it and then ask for it, so that's what he did while buying chicken from the Popeyes on St. Charles Avenue. Low and behold he was gifted with "The Cajun Sparkle." His Popeyes dining experience will now never be the same!