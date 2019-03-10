Carousel Gardens Amusement Park in City Park is back open for business!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- If you were ready for Carousel Gardens at City Park to be open; wait no longer! The amusement park had its Grand Opening this weekend. This very unique park has a live oak ladybug roller coaster, a Ferris wheel, a drop tower, a fun house, a train, and one of the oldest carousels in the nation!



"We do this, the annual spring opening for us," Waymon Morris says. "We have the lady bug roller coaster, the antique carousel that's over 110 years old. We have plenty different rides, the music express and many rides for the kids."

The park is only open on the weekends from 11am to 6pm plus Memorial Day. Tickets are $4 to get in for one ride a person or $18 for unlimited rides.

