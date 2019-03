Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Zion Harmonizers are celebrating their 80th anniversary with a tribute to their longtime leader Sherman Washington.

The event will feature the Zion Harmonizers and guests, including Gospel Inspirations of Boutte, New Voices of Light of Slidell, and Mighty Supremes of Covington.

The 80th anniversary celebration is Sunday, March 24, at Little Zion Baptist Church, 4821 Earhart Blvd., in New Orleans.