× Your complete guide to Fish Fry Friday

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras is over, and Lent has begun, which means the return of the annual tradition of the Friday fish fry.

Check out these delicious fish frys all around the New Orleans area, courtesy of the Archdiocese of New Orleans:

STARTING MARCH 6

ALL SAINTS, fish fries begin Ash Wednesday, March 6 at 11 a.m. Continue every Friday through Good Friday, April 19. Menu: on Ash Wednesday: fried fish, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread, cake, a drink.; March 8, 15, 22: fried fish or eggplant casserole, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread, cake, a drink; March 29, April 5, 12: choice of fried fish or eggplant casserole or stuffed crab and macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread, cake, drink; On April 19: choice of fried fish, eggplant casserole, crawfish balls, crawfish jambalaya or stuffed crab, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread, cake, drink. 300 Ptolemy Street, New Orleans (Algiers) behind church. Place orders at 368-0335.

ASCENSION OF OUR LORD, Knights of Columbus, Council 9623, Lenten fish fries March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., under the Knights’ tent, 1809 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace. Adult plates have two pieces of fish (fried or grilled), Cajun boiled corn, potatoes, $10; child plates have one large piece fried or grilled fish, with Cajun boiled corn, potatoes, $8. Credit cards, debit cards, cash accepted. Proceeds benefit the Rev. Benjamin Piovan Scholarship program. (985) 652-2615

ST. CLETUS, Knights of Columbus Hall Council 8615-sponsored fish fries, March 6, 5-8 p.m., fish plates only with sides; desserts and drinks sold separately. Every Friday during Lent (March 8-April 12 same time) fish, shrimp, oysters, salad, bread, white beans or fries. Prices vary; dessert, drinks sold separately. 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, behind church. 201-4449.

STARTING MARCH 8

BLESSED FRANCIS X. SEELOS (Bywater), March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12, 5-7:30 p.m., parish hall. Plates: $10 adults with fried fish and two sides, bread, dessert; $5 for children with fried fish, one side, bread, dessert. Sides: mac n cheese, green beans, coleslaw. Drinks sold. 3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans. 943-5566.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP, Father Peter Boerding Council 6357 Knights of Columbus fish fries, March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12, 5:30-8 p.m. Catfish dinners $10; shrimp dinners $11; fish and shrimp combo $12; oyster dinners, fish and oyster combo or shrimp or oyster combo $13; catfish po-boys $9; shrimp po-boys $10; oyster po-boys $11. All plates include coleslaw, French bread and either fries or white beans. Sides: soup du jour $6.50; white beans and rice $4; French fries $1.50. Military members get a 10-percent discount. Soft drinks, desserts sold separately. $1 raffle. KC Hall, 9016 Hwy. 23, Belle Chasse.

ST. ANSELM, March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12. Drive-through begins at 4 p.m.; dine-in at 5 p.m. Take-out available. Fried shrimp, catfish, soft-shelled crab, seafood gumbo, sides and more; child’s plate available. Prices vary; desserts sold. 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Stations of the Cross every Friday in Lent (except Good Friday), 8:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m. (985) 845-7342. stanselmparish.org.

ST. MARK, Lenten seafood dinners, March 8, 15, 22, 29. Fried fish, fried shrimp, half fish and shrimp or shrimp stew plates, $9; Ama special plate with fried fish, shrimp and shrimp stew, $12. Adult plates have coleslaw, bread, fries or potato salad; child’s plate has choice of fried fish, shrimp or shrimp stew with fries for $5. Homemade desserts, soft drinks sold. In Father Cote Center, 175 St. Mark Ave., Ama. Call-in orders at 431-8506 at 4 p.m.; eat-in or take-out from 5-7 p.m.

HOLY NAME OF MARY, Algiers, fish fries sponsored by Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council 1724, 5-8 p.m., March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12. Catfish plate $9; shrimp plate $11; shrimp and catfish plate $10; shrimp Creole $7; crawfish boulettes 2 for $1; dessert $1. Served with fries, choice of potato salad, green beans or coleslaw, bread; Dine in or take out. Benefits KC home insurance and KC charitable donations. 342 Olivier Street, Algiers Point,

ST. MARGARET MARY, fish fries March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12, 5-8 p.m. Fish, macaroni and cheese, bread, vegetable. Shrimp pastas served select Fridays. Cost: $10 a plate. Drive-thru and take-out service. Girl Scouts sell desserts; Boy Scouts sell drinks. 1050 Robert Boulevard, Slidell. (985) 788-3985.

OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS, every Friday during Lent (except Good Friday), beginning March 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and again 5-7 p.m. Fried fish dinner $9; blackened fish dinner $10; shrimp and okra gumbo dinner $9; weekly specials such as shrimp and grits, fish cakes, shrimp Alfredo. All served with two sides, homemade school rolls. Other a-la-carte items sold. Eat in or use drive-thru. 6851 River Road, Waggaman, http://www.oloacatholicchurch.org-website, 436-4459, 300-3229.

ST. PETER COVINGTON, KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 12906, fish fries every Lenten Friday beginning March 8 (excluding Good Friday), 5:30-8 p.m. $10. eat in or take out. Crispy fried catfish, gulf shrimp, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, fries, French bread. Drinks, desserts sold (free Abita root beer refills). Online Fast Trac: https://kofc12906covington.org/. Stations of the Cross n Fridays at 7 p.m. cafeteria, 130 E. Temperance St., Covington.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, De la Salle Council 3411, Lenten fish fries, March 8, 15, 29; April 5, 12 after 6 p.m. Dinners include fish and fries or crawfish pasta, coleslaw, vegetable, dessert, drink for $9 adult plate; $6 for children. Dine-in or take-out service. Stations of the Cross in St. Stephen Church, Napoleon Avenue at Magazine Street. Fish fries held in the Mother Pauline Center, 4219 Constance St., New Orleans.

OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE, Knights of Columbus Council 9347 fish fries every Friday in Lent from March 8-April 12, 4 p.m. until sold out. Church parking lot facing West Metairie Avenue, drive-thru only. Catfish plates include four pieces of fish, potatoes, corn, a roll $9; crawfish pie plates have two pies, potatoes, corn and a roll $9. New item: pint of shrimp etouffée and rice: $5. Boy Scout Troop 172 sells desserts. Stations of the Cross in church at 7 p.m. 466-4511, http://www.oldp.org.

GENTILLY KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS #2925, Lenten Fish Fry, every Friday during Lent March 8-April 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Two large catfish filets, vegetables, potato salad, bread. $12; sodas, desserts sold separately. Call in pre-orders: 606-4761. St. James Major, 3736 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans.

ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL, March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5,12 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Baked or fried fish, macaroni and cheese, tossed salad or potato salad, vegetables, bread, dessert, drink. $10. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Parish hall, 5010 Piety Drive, New Orleans. Those donating new socks or travel-size toiletries for the homeless get a free dessert. Large orders, call 282-0296.

STARTING MARCH 15

ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE, Knights of Columbus Council #9107, fish fries 5-8 p.m., with to-go orders starting at 4:30 p.m.: March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12. Fish dinner, shrimp dinner or combo dinner with fries, green beans, coleslaw and hush puppies, $10; gumbo $6; cheese pizza $2 a slice; soft drinks and water $1. 3101 Eton St., Algiers.

ST. MARY OF THE ANGELS, Lenten fish fry, March 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $10 includes soda or bottled water. 3501 North Miro St., New Orleans. Advanced orders: 945-3186; fax orders to 945-9115. Delivery available (minimum of four dinners).

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI, fish fries March 15, 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fried fish dinners with drink, dessert: $10 adults; child’s dinner with fried fish or cheese pizza, beverage, dessert, $5. Dine-in or take-out. Lycée Francais cafeteria (enter from parking lot behind school and church on Constance Street between Eleonore and State streets). 891-4479.

ST. ANN, Men’s Club annual seafood dinner, March 15 and April 5, 6-8 p.m., cafeteria; 4921 Meadowdale St, Metairie, LA 70006 (dine in at Loveland Street entrance or drive-thru on Meadowdale). Both shrimp or fish dinners $10 or a combo meal $12, served with potato salad, garlic bread. Seafood gumbo: $5. StAnnMensClub@gmail.com.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC Church, March 15, 29, April 12, 4 p.m. until all meals sold; Fried catfish with white beans, bread, salad; or seafood gumbo with potato salad. $10 a meal; drinks, desserts $1 each. pickup or dine in. 15405 Hwy. 90, Paradis. (985) 758-2668.

OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY, March 15, 22, 29, 5:30-8 p.m. Fish plate include green beans, French fries, coleslaw for $8; drinks, desserts sold separately. Stations of the Cross, reconciliation 5 p.m. every Lenten Friday. 3368 Esplanade Avenue (cafeteria). http://www.olr-nola.org, 488-2659, office@olr-nola.org.

ST. RITA CATHOLIC SCHOOL Lenten fish fries: March 15, 22, 29; April 5. Menu: fish, macaroni and cheese, peas, potato salad, cake, bread, drink. Location: cafeteria (dine-in or take-out). 65 Fontainebleau Drive, New Orleans. 866-1777

ST. MARY MAGDALEN, Lenten seafood fries, March 15, 29, 5:30-8 p.m., fish and shrimp platters with hot potatoes, coleslaw, bread $9; crawfish pies (w/shrimp base) $3 each; gumbo $4; cheese pizza slice $2; soft drinks, beer, to-go and drive-thru orders available. cafeteria, 6421 West Metairie Ave., Metairie. 733-1433.

ST. RITA, Harahan, March 16, March 29, 6-8 p.m., fried and broiled fish and shrimp, sides of corn, potatoes, dessert, $10 a plate (fish, shrimp or combo); kids’ cheese pizza $5 for two slices. Cafeteria, 194 Ravan Ave. Harahan. Outdoor movie weather permitting.

ST. BENILDE, March 15, April 12, 5 p.m. pre-sale; 5:45 p.m. general public; Eat in or take out. Adult fish plate $10 pre-sale; $11 door; child’s fried fish plate $6 pre-sale; $7 door; fish and shrimp combo (guaranteed presale only) $11 pre-sale; $12 door; soft shell crab plate (guaranteed pre-sale only) $11 pre-sale, $12 door; grilled redfish w/shrimp cream sauce $11 pre-sale; $12 door; seafood muffuletta (pre-sale only) $8 half; $14 whole; crab and corn bisque $6; seafood gumbo $5; fish taco $6; Thai shrimp taco $6; cheese pizza slice $2; bread pudding w/blueberry sauce $5; drinks/beer $1 or $3. 1901 Division St., Metairie.

ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR, fish fry March 15 and March 29 sponsored by the Men’s Club STEAM. Drive-thru 5:30-7 p.m.; dine-in or take-out service 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. 4921 West Metairie Avenue Metairie. 888-0703.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES, Men’s Club fish fry, Fridays, March 15, 29; April 15, 5-8 p.m. Fried fish, fried shrimp, Baked Fish OLL “Ooh La La” with sautéed shrimp served with crab-boiled smashed potatoes, salad, roll, dessert. Prices vary. Cheese pizza slices: $2. Drinks sold. Dine-in or drive-thru service. Various seafood dishes offered March 22-24 at the OLL Bayou Bash Fair. Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. with Mass at 6:30 p.m. every Lenten Fridays. Msgr. Frank Lipps Gym, 345 Westchester Place, Slidell.

STARTING MARCH 22

ST. ANGELA MERICI, fish fries, March 22, March 29, April 12, 5-9 p.m. Drive-thru available. Adult fried fish dinners $9; child fried fish $7; grilled fish dinners $11; fried shrimp plates $13; seafood gumbo $5; cheese pizzas or fries, $2. Drive-thru available. 835 Melody Drive, Metairie; 835-0324.

BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL, fish fry March 29, 4:30-7:30 p.m., dine in or take out. 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, Benson Mall. Dine- in or take-out. http://www.brothermartin.com, 283-1561.

APRIL 5 ONLY

ST. JOSEPH/ST. ANTHONY ST VINCENT DEPAUL SOCIETY, fish fry, April 5, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Church and Shrine cafeteria, 610 6th St., Gretna Mass and stations at 6:30 p.m.

ST. MARTHA CHURCH, fish fry April 5, 5:30-7 p.m., 2555 Apollo Drive, Harvey. Fried catfish, fries, Houston’s famous coleslaw, homemade sweet cornbread. Adults $10, children $8. Dine in or take out. To preorder: text (504) 460-4319 before 5 p.m. with your name, number of plates and pickup time desired. Stations of the Cross in church at 6 p.m. every Friday in Lent from March 8-April 19. On April 19, the Passion will be read at 3 p.m.

SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH, Knights Lenten fish fry, April 5,12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and again 5-7 p.m. Eat in or take out. Fish or shrimp, salad, vegetable, bread and dessert, $8; combo fish and shrimp plates, $9; shrimp only $10. Rouquette Hall (church grounds), 28088 Main St., Lacombe. (985) 882-5229.