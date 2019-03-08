Watch this NBA player name all 50 states in just 30 seconds

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown took the crowd to school on Thursday night.

Brown showed off some serious geography skills by naming all 50 states in just 30 seconds. The impressive moment was shared in a video on the Bucks’ Twitter.

The best part? Brown names the states in no particular order. He said he remembered all the states from social studies class.

Here’s the order Brown recites the states:

  1. Illinois
  2. Iowa
  3. Nebraska
  4. Ohio
  5. Cali
  6. South Dakota
  7. North Dakota
  8. New Mexico
  9. Nevada
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Washington
  13. Montana
  14. Arkansas
  15. Alabama
  16. Delaware
  17. Maine
  18. Indiana
  19. Texas
  20. Georgia
  21. New York
  22. Idaho
  23. Kentucky
  24. Connecticut
  25. Penn
  26. New jersey
  27. North Carolina
  28. South Carolina
  29. Michigan
  30. New Hampshire
  31. Vermont
  32. Florida
  33. Mississippi
  34. Wyoming
  35. Colorado
  36. Utah
  37. Wisconsin
  38. Minnesota
  39. Alaska
  40. Hawaii
  41. Tennessee
  42. Virginia
  43. West Virginia
  44. Massachusetts
  45. Rhode island
  46. Louisiana
  47. Arizona
  48. Missouri
  49. Kansas
  50. Maryland
