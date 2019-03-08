× Tulane women lose in first round of AAC Tournament

Uncasville, Ct.– Tulane’s women’s basketball team had an early exit from the American Athletic Conference Tournament, losing to USF 61-52 Friday afternoon. The Green Wave, who were the 12th seeded team in the tournament, we within 3 with under 5 minutes to play, but a late surge from the Bulls and a 9-0 run helped 5th seeded USF pull away to win it.

Sophomore forward Krystal Freeman led the Green Wave with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while freshman guard Dynah Jones finished with 14 points on a 5-8 day from the floor. Both teams struggled from 3-point range, combining for a 4 of 19 day from beyond the arc. Tulane was just 1-8 from deep and USF was 3-11, with Enna Pehadzic accounting for all of the Bulls’ threes. She led all scorers with 23 points. Tamara Henshaw added 15 points and 15 rebounds for USF.

Tulane has now lost 6-straight and drops to (15-15, 5-11 AAC).