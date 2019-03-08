STPSO searching for man who stole Mardi Gras float

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – The STPSO is searching for 29-year-old Orlando K. Lyons in connection with the theft of a Mardi Gras float.

The 25-foot-long float was stolen from the Covington Lions Club, around 7 P.M. on March 3.

On March 4, officers created a social media post, asking for the public’s assistance in locating the float.

Shortly after, officers were able to track down the float, undamaged, parked at a home in Slidell.

After further investigation, officials learned that Lyons was planning to take the float back to his hometown of Biloxi, MS, but mechanical issues caused him to seek help from a family member in Slidell.

The family member contacted the STPSO after discovering the float was reported stolen via Facebook.

Detectives who have been investigating the case have been in telephone contact with Lyons requesting a meeting to discuss the stolen float.

Lyons claims he rented/bought the float, but he has yet to meet with detectives or provide any evidence to support his claims.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Orlando Lyons, is asked to contact STPSO Detective Patrick Penton at (985) 276-1351 or (985) 898-2338.