St. Margaret Mary church puts on fish fry for First Friday of Lent

SLIDELL- It's the first Friday of the Lenten season and that means fish is on the menu for dinner tonight! Our very own Adam Bowles was in Slidell at Saint Margaret Mary's Catholic Church for our Fish Fry Friday!

Plates are $10 and the 300 pounds of fish will be served every Friday of Lent from 5-8pm or until the food runs out. This is a first come first serve basis. The menu is fried catfish, mac and cheese, and potatoes!

Proceeds goes to the Men's Club where they will help out the school and church.