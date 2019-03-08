Police searching for three subjects caught on video burglarizing a school

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help identifying and locating three subjects who broke into and robbed a school.

On Wednesday, March 6, the subjects seen in the video entered Schaumburg Elementary School on foot.

Once inside, the suspects are accused of stealing audio-visual equipment from the band room.

They then fled the scene on foot with the stolen items.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Detective Matthew Stone or any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070 .