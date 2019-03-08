Police find fentanyl, cocaine, stolen gun, dog who starved to death at Chalmette home

CHALMETTE – Detectives searching for a laptop stolen from New Orleans found a stolen gun, marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine, and a dog who had starved to death at a Chalmette home.

After receiving a tip that stolen items were inside a home in the 9000 block of Atreus Street, detectives with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office visited the home on March 7.

The officers found a dead dog in an alley next to the house that St. Bernard Parish Animal Control later determined had died of malnutrition and had been dead for several days.

Twenty-five-year-old Keith Nellum greeted the officers at the door, and the officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the house.

After obtaining a search warrant, they searched the house.

Inside, the officers found a Taurus .9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Jefferson Parish, $4,000 in cash, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, clear plastic bags, and a stolen laptop.

A child was also in the residence at the time the home was searched.

Nellum, 30-year-old Danielle Green, and 22-year-old Frandesha Davis were all arrested at the scene.

All three face a variety of charges, including multiple drug offenses, animal cruelty, possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, and possession of stolen property, according to the SBSO.

“Due to its potency, fentanyl may be fatal if accidentally ingested or if it comes into contact with the skin,” Sheriff James Pohlmann said. “We will not tolerate people bringing these dangerous substances into our parish and putting the lives of our residents and deputies at risk.”

