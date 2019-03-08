Paris Jackson reacts to ‘Leaving Neverland’: Chillax, my dudes

[vemba video id=”entertainment/2019/03/04/michael-jackson-leaving-neverland-documentary-sexual-abuse-allegations-orig.cnn”]

Michael Jackson’s daughter appears to be taking a Zen-like approach to the controversy surrounding “Leaving Neverland.”

Paris Jackson, 20, sparked a conversation on Twitter Wednesday after she tweeted “Y’all take my life more seriously than i do. Calm yo [euphemism for breasts].”

Some of her followers believed she was referencing the HBO documentary which chronicles allegations by James Safechuck and Wade Robson that her father, Michael Jackson, sexually abused them over a period of several years when they were children.

HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.

Jackson, who died in 2009, was accused in 1993 of sexually molesting a boy and charged with seven counts of child molestation for allegations related to another boy in 2003.

Jackson settled out of court with the 1993 accuser and was acquitted in the 2003 case.

He maintained his innocence while he was alive and his family has continued to do so.

They condemned the documentary, calling it a “public lynching” and Jackson’s accusers “admitted liars,” in reference to sworn statements made by both Safechuck and Robson while Jackson was alive that he did not molest them.

On Thursday, Paris Jackson tweeted an explanation of her earlier tweet.

“i didn’t mean to offend by expressing that [euphemism for breasts] should be calm, i know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up,” she tweeted. “But reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also…. it feels better to mellow out.”

“smoke some weed n think about the bigger picture. chillax my dudes,” she added.

A follower tweeted a response.

“The bigger picture is your father’s legacy ruined and his name smeared forever but whatever though,” the person tweeted.

That did not sit well with Jackson.

“So….. not love and peace and trying to carry that message out?,” she tweeted. “Tabloids and lies are the bigger picture? I’ll pray for you.”