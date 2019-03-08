× News with a Twist Producer

This is a unique opportunity for a forward thinking, creative show doctor for our highly touted News with a Twist program.

You will work in tandem with your co-hosts to organize content that engages viewers in a new and fun way to enhance the overall show.

You must have passion for news, current affairs, pop culture, and entertainment.

Responsibilities

* Producer works with the Executive Producer in guiding daily news, co-host topics with an emphasis:-

* Creative storytelling that delivers both factual clarity and emotional connection with viewers.

* Smartly using social media to advance our reporting.

* Responsibilities include writing all copy not supplied by co-hosts or reporters and writing and posting to the web.

* Reviews and approves story ideas during pre-production to ensure consistent creative and content execution.

* Works with EP to expand storylines and editorial calendar as well as assisting with development for future programs.

* Strong interpersonal skills, a positive attitude, and the ability to thrive in a collaborative work environment.

* Extremely detail-oriented with strong organization skills.

Qualifications

* Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent experience.

* News magazine development and production experience a plus.

* Familiarity with Final Cut Pro is a plus.

Email or send cover letter with links to your best newscasts, franchises, segments, etc. to Rick Erbach, News Director, WGNO/WNOL, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email to rerbach@wgno.com. Must apply online at www.tribunemedia/com/careers.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 77 million households, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 54 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV, and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Tribune is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.