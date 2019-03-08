× Newest Samsung Galaxy phones hit stores today

Samsung’s award winning Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e are available in-stores and online starting today.

The phone line features industry-leading technical advances, including a cinematic infinity display, ultrasonic fingerprint id, a pro-grade camera, and wireless powershare.

Samsung says the videos will look crisper, the photos sharper, as the camera system is the highest rated among cell phones.

Also available for purchase today, Samsung’s new wearables series.

Galaxy Watch Active brings a slimmer, lighter design into plat, to go beyond fitness tracking with a focus on wellness, sleep and stress.

And the Galaxy Buds are in-ear wireless headphones with sound by AKG that offer comfortable listening experiences on the go.