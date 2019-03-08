Monster alligator gar pulled from Lafreniere Park lagoon

METAIRIE – Visitors are rethinking dipping their feet in the water at Lafreniere Park after workers pulled a massive alligator gar from the lagoon.

Pictures of the monster fish, which easily dwarfed the maintenance vehicle used to cart it away, were posted to the official Lafreniere Park Facebook Page on March 7.

The alligator gar was dead when it was pulled from the lagoon, but several people reported seeing it swimming in the lagoon recently in comments below the pictures.

The lagoon is connected to the nearby West Esplanade canal through several large pipes, which park officials said could have provided the gar access to the otherwise secluded waterway.

Generations of Metairie residents have spent countless hours fishing and paddling around the lagoon, but judging from the comment section below the pictures, no one plans to actually enter the water anytime soon after seeing the monstrous fish.