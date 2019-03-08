× Happening this Sunday – World’s largest mobile pet adoption event!

METAIRIE, LA – Happening this Sunday, don’t miss the world’s largest mobile pet adoption event!

Jefferson Parish SPCA and Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter have partnered with North Shore Animal League America, to put on the event.

The event “2019 Tour for Life,” is happening on Sunday, March 10, from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. in the Clearview Mall parking lot.

Highlights of the event include adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

There will be giveaways from sponsors Purina® and Swiffer®.

Job applications will also be accepted for a Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter Civil Service job.

From the beginning of March to the end of April, Tour For Life™ will travel throughout the United States from North to South and East to West in four “shelters on wheels” Mobile Pet Adoption Units.

They plan to assist in the adoption of animals in 51 cities and towns in 38 states, covering over 20,000 miles.