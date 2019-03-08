× Ed-itorial: LSU already looking to a post Wade future

When LSU suspended head coach Will Wade indefinitely, the school was already looking toward the future.

It would be shocker if Wade ever returned to the bench at LSU.

The biggest take from LSU’s statement announcing Wade’s suspension is the following snippet regarding the NCAA.

“As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter.”

When it comes to challenging an allegation, it is extremely difficult to walk back a reported FBI wiretap of Wade allegedly discussing payment to a player.

That is beyond concerning. It is a recording that Wade will be questioned, under oath.

If Wade is fired with cause, LSU can say it took quick and decisive action to remedy the situation, by first dismissing its head coach, and then by, perhaps skipping the SEC and the NCAA tournament.

A prolonged investigation would cripple LSU basketball, for years.

In a recent ruling against Ole Miss football, the NCAA docked the Rebels 13 scholarships, adding 3 to an already self imposed ban.

Ole Miss football also received a two year post season ban.

By getting out in front of bad news, LSU is hoping to mitigate a potentially severe NCAA penalty.

That’s why a Wade return to the bench at LSU would seem to be most unlikely.