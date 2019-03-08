× Anchor/Reporter

Are you a multi-talented and self-motivated individual who can handle everything from hard news to features, live guests, and ad lib situations? Are you a warm, friendly, and an energetic morning person?

If you answered “yes,” let me tell you about an opening at WGNO-TV, the ABC affiliate in New Orleans.

Responsibilities

We are looking for a Good Morning New Orleans co-anchor/MMJ. In addition to co-anchoring our morning newscast, you will produce daily content for on-air, digital, and social media.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will be a leader in the newsroom and communicate in a real way with our viewers. You must be a morning person, have a great attitude, and a team player.

This is not an entry-level position. You should have at least three years of on-air experience.

If you have the required experience and skills, please apply on line. In addition, send your link and resume to: (rerbach@wgno.com) showcasing your anchoring and reporting skills.

