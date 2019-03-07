The last Carnival parade has rolled for 2019, but you can make Mardi Gras last all year long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Covington, La. - If you have the post-Mardi Gras blues, WGNO's Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, has a solution for you: Head to Hammer & Stain in Covington and create something to keep the Carnival spirit in your home all year long.

Inside this colorful shop there are endless opportunities for creating Carnival-themed decor for your home or office.

When it comes to ideas for Mardi Gras, the shop has street signs, shutters, and even a wooden Mardi Gras tree.

"Our Mardi Gras tree; most of the people in New Orleans go from Christmas to Mardi Gras so we thought that it fit perfectly with us," explains artist Lauren Schindler.

Prep work includes sanding, blowing away the dust, and staining the base of your project.

"Can you ask for a better job than to sit here and paint all day? It's very relaxing. I think that it's kind of like therapy," says Lauren, who adds that projects start at $25, and one of the best parts of coming to the shop with a friend or two is that everyone can choose individual projects.

So, forget about the typical Mardi Gras wreath and go for art therapy. It's good for the soul and you'll leave with something to show for all your hard work!

Note: The shop, Hammer & Stain Covington, asks for 72 hours notice when you decide to organize your DIY mission, so that the proper stencils can be created.