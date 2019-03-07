Police need help locating an escaped state inmate

Posted 3:18 PM, March 7, 2019, by

LIVINGSTON, LA – A state inmate in the Livingston work release program walked away from his assignment on Mardi Gras day.

Officials say they have exhausted all efforts in locating 28-year-old Clifton Allen Thames.

Thames was last seen around 10 A.M. on March 5, in the Denham Springs area.

He was working in the construction field at a business located along Hwy 190 in Denham Springs.

Officials say Thames has been working through the Livingston Transitional Work Program since December 2018.

Lock5 LLC runs the Work Release Program in Livingston Parish.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241, extension 1.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.