JPSO: Suspect in triple murder bludgeoned children, girlfriend with hammer

GRETNA, LA – The suspect in the grizzly attack at a Gretna apartment bludgeoned four children with a hammer as they slept before attacking and killing his girlfriend, according to the JPSO.

Thirty-three-year-old Terrance Leonard attacked the four children as they slept, killing two, before lying in wait for 32-year-old Kristina Riley, who he also fatally attacked when she arrived at the apartment.

Riley was pronounced dead on the scene after police were called to the apartment at 932 West Monterey Court in Gretna around 7 a.m. on March 6.

Leonard was detained on the scene and later identified as the perpetrator, according to the JPSO.

He faces three counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, and one count of obstruction of justice for attempting to destroy evidence after the horrific crimes.

Officials report that Leonard admitted to being on crack cocaine at the time of the murders.

Ten-year-old Ayden Riley, Kristina Riley’s son, and nine-year-old De’ryona Encalade, the niece of Kristina Riley, were also pronounced dead on the scene.

Kristina Riley’s 12-year-old and 14-year-old daughters are currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Leonard has an extensive criminal history for narcotics possession and distribution, second degree battery, simple battery, and multiple offenses against law enforcement, according to the JPSO.