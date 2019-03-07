Jockey injured and horse euthanized after a fall during a race at the Fair Grounds

NEW ORLEANS – Jockey Shaun Bridgmohan and his horse Oxford Comma suffered a catastrophic fall during a race at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

On Saturday, March 2, during the Mardi Gras Stakes, 39-year-old jockey Shaun Bridgmohan was bucked from his horse.

According to his agent Anthony Martin, Bridgmohan suffered a broken right collarbone.

“He’ll see the orthopedic doctor tomorrow and he’ll go for surgery on Friday,” Martin said. “I think four to six

weeks is the recovery time so that’s where we’re at right now.”

Martin also explained that Oxford Comma ultimately had to be humanely euthanized.

Bridgmohan, who was sixth overall in the standings, announced on social media that because of his injury, he will miss the remainder of the Fair Grounds 2018-2019 meet.