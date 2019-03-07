× Fundraiser for injured firefighter Danny Ziegler

NEW ORLEANS – A Crab Race Fundraiser will take place Friday, with proceeds going to injured firefighter Danny Ziegler.

The Membership of Fort Pike Volunteer Fire Department (FPVFD) is hosting the event at their firehouse, located at 26812 Chef Menteur Hwy, from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.

The Crab Races is a unique event at FPVFD.

Crabs will numbered and gathered to one side of a tank. Players then pay their dollar, pick a number, the gate is opened and the crabs are off!

The crab that crosses the finish line first wins, and so does the player who chose that number.

Players can win prizes or gift certificates. There will also be a 50/50 Raffle and Door Prizes.

President Kirk Jacobs said, “We had a Crab Race fundraiser scheduled on that date and after hearing the story about our brother firefighter Danny Zeigler, our membership decided to dedicate the funds from our event to his cause.”

Food will be available with $20 crawfish plates, $10 fried fish dinner, hamburgers and hotdogs.

Danny will have family members available to answer questions about his condition and accept monetary donations.

While working a structure fire on February 2, Firefighter Danny Ziegler fell through the roof and into a hole of fire.

A mayday was immediately declared by the officer on the roof of the structure, and within minutes, Ziegler was located in an apartment just below the roof.

Danny has a long road to recovery as this will exceed what medical bills will possibly cover.

All money collected will be turned over to the family members who will be caring for Danny and making the necessary payments to all expenses to help him get through this and transition back to a normal healthy life.