Covington neighbors throw Mardi Gras parade for cancer patient

COVINGTON, LA — Turns out, Mardi Gras isn’t just for wild parties to prepare for Lent. For one neighborhood in Covington, the carnival season this year was all about showing support for one of their own.

Todd Giles has been battling cancer since 2014. According to his wife, Todd has endured his share of ups and downs. In fact, his treatment has triggered arthritis in all of his joints.

This year, Wendy Giles says he simply wasn’t well enough to go to the parades, even though he loves watching them.

So that’s when the neighborhood rallied to form its own krewe called the Krewe of Todd. Using their own cars, golf carts, and just about anything else that could roll, the neighbors organized their own parade for Todd.

His wife recorded the whole thing and posted it on her Facebook page. We have it linked below. She says her husband had a hard time holding back his tears. She also says that her neighbors in Lazy River Estates are extraordinary and showed Todd the true meaning of love and kindness.