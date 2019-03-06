Watch this emotional gender reveal during Endymion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A lot of interesting things happen along the parade route during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but this gender reveal may be a first.

Lauren Chandler is 20 weeks pregnant with her first child, but she had yet to reveal the child’s gender to her family when Mardi Gras rolled around.

Chandler hit on the idea of holding a gender reveal on the parade route, and it was her friend Joey Bourgeois, who rides in Endymion, who helped make that vision a reality.

Bourgeois held up a sign decorated in equal parts pink and blue that read “It’s a!!!” as his float approached where Chandler was standing with her family.

When the float stopped, the riders around Bourgeois began tossing handfuls of blue confetti and strings of blue beads into the air.

Turns out, it’s a boy.

Chandler recorded the moment on her cell phone, which also captured the sounds of her family celebrating the news, and the sound of something else that was a bit more emotional.

“As you can hear in the video, I was sobbing,” she said. “The reveal was for my family, and it was a very emotional reveal.”

Chandler and her family ended up with a Mardi Gras memory they will never forget.